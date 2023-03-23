4 injured after vehicle crashes into Wings and Rings in Crystal Lake

A vehicle crashed into a Wings and Rings in Crystal Lake Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m., Crystal Lake police and fire departments responded to the 1500 block of Carlemont Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to preliminary information, a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the parking lot, and while attempting to park, the vehicle drove over the sidewalk and struck the building.

The vehicle came to a stop inside the business, police said.

Four adults were transported from the scene to a local hospital. Their injuries range from minor to serious.

The male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

CREDIT: Bridget Vrtis

If you have information relating to the crash, you are asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.

You can also send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).