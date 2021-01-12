Vehicle crashes, rolls over on North Lake Shore Drive

A vehicle crashed early Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive near Lake View East on the North Side.

About 3:30 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Durango was heading south on Lake Shore Drive, when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, causing it to roll over on its roof, Chicago police said.

When officers arrived at the scene no one was inside the car, police said.

No additional information has been made available.