100+ vehicle pileup, I-94 in western Wisconsin

Massive pileup on I-94 near Osseo in western Wisconsin

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. - More than 100 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin. This, after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.  

Around 5:45 a.m. the State Patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-94 at mile marker 96. 

i-94-2-1.jpg

Upon arrival, a semi until as in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath. Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity. The crash involved no fatalities or injuries. 

The passengers of these vehicles were transported by bus to an alternate safe location. 

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 were shut down.

i-94-1-1.jpg

Massive pileup on I-94 in western Wisconsin (Credit: Ashleigh Earll via Storyful)

