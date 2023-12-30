Vehicle in River North hit-and-run that injured 2 sought by Chicago police

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver responsible for striking two pedestrians on a crosswalk in River North.

The incident happened at 1:13 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 700 block of N Clark Street.

Police say a 59-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were crossing the street when they were hit by a black 2017 Nissan Altima, with an Illinois plate that reads, "CY35267." Both of the victims were seriously injured.

The vehicle also has chrome window trim, black side window protectors, chrome door handles, silver/gray rims and no sunroof, according to officials.

Police say the driver was last seen heading westbound on Ontario before merging onto I-90/94 northbound.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect's vehicle is urged to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.