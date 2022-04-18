Vehicle stolen with child inside in Wheaton; offender dropped off child near parking lot before fleeing

A vehicle was stolen with a child inside near the UPS Store in Wheaton Monday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wheaton police officers responded to the UPS Store, located at 20 Danada Square West, for a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

The vehicle was left running near the store.

Police say it was taken by a male subject, who is described as white and in his 30s or 40s.

He is approximately 5'9" with a skinny build, wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.

The subject drove the vehicle from the area and dropped off the child near a parking lot of an adjacent local business, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The suspect fled and drove westbound on Butterfield Road from the Danada Square Shopping Center.

The vehicle was last seen in Aurora, near I-88 and Farnsworth Avenue, police said.

The vehicle is a white 2014 Honda Pilot with Illinois license plate number BB35876.

The child was safely reunited with the family, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Support Division Lieutenant Ryan Conway at 630-260-2079.