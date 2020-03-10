Vehicle thefts reported in Back of the Yards, Gage Park

Police are warning residents on the South Side of a series of vehicle thefts reported in recent weeks in Back of the Yards and Gage Park.

In each case, the keys were left inside the vehicle or it was left running, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

At 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 4800 block of South Throop Street;

At 5 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 4900 block of South Throop Street;

At 4:04 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 4900 block of South Paulina Street;

At 6:30 p.m. March 1 in the 2400 block of West 52nd Street and

At 8:10 a.m. March 4 in the 800 block of West 51st Street.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.