Vehicles stolen from Northwest Side neighborhoods

Police are warning residents of a string of vehicle thefts reported in December and January in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident the vehicle was either left running or had the keys inside, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

About 6:20 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of West North Avenue;

About 3:20 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 2100 block of West Division Street;

About 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 1900 block of West Division Street;

About 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

About 5:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1700 block of North Damen Avenue;

About 12:20 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 1300 block of North Paulina Street;

About 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue; and

About 6:20 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1600 block of West Division Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.