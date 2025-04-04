Venezuelan man released by ICE reunites with Chicago brother in need of kidney transplant

The Brief Jose Gregorio Gonzalez, detained by ICE in March, was released Friday after protests and petitions. He came to Chicago to donate a kidney to his brother, Jose Alfredo Pacheco, who is in end-stage renal failure. Gonzalez was granted humanitarian parole and is now eligible to apply for a work permit.



A Venezuelan man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been released and reunited with his brother in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, following weeks of protest and public pressure.

What we know:

Jose Gregorio Gonzalez was granted humanitarian parole and released from ICE custody Friday, a few hours ahead of schedule. His brother, Jose Alfredo Pacheco, was waiting in Pilsen for an emotional reunion.

Pacheco, who lives in Chicago, has end-stage renal disease and needs a kidney transplant. Gonzalez came to the United States last year in the hopes of being a donor, and the two were scheduled for a transplant evaluation this month.

But on March 3, ICE agents arrested Gonzalez in Cicero. His attorney said Gonzalez has no criminal record and has complied with federal immigration requirements since arriving in the U.S.

Community advocates rallied behind the family’s story. Nearly 2,000 people signed a petition demanding his release. Elected officials also weighed in, applying pressure to ICE.

"Thanks to the strength of our community and the pressure we applied together, Jose Gregorio has been granted humanitarian parole. This means he will be able to donate his kidney to his brother, Jose Alfredo, and give him the gift of life. Let’s be clear here, this victory didn’t happen on its own. It took nearly 2,000 people signing a petition, the support of elected officials, and them constantly pressing ICE and standing up for what is right," said Tenoch Rodriguez, deportation defense organizer with The Resurrection Project.

"I want to inform you that I’m extremely happy for the liberation of my brother," Pacheco added.

What's next:

Gonzalez could still face deportation after one year, but he will be eligible to apply for a work permit during his stay.

For now, the family is focused on the next steps in the transplant process.