Ventra app goes down on first day of Metra ticketing changes

The Ventra app went down Thursday for Metra riders on the first day that ticketing changes were supposed to go into effect.

The transit agency tweeted out the news around 8 a.m.: "The Ventra app is currently down. Their technical support is working to resolve the issue. Conductors have been notified and are allowing passengers to ride until the issue is resolved."

A message in the Ventra app says "Server is currently unavailable. No connection to the server. Please try again later."

The changes to Metra include a revamped fare structure, ticket price increases, and the closure of all ticket windows.

Nearly 300,000 people ride Metra daily.

