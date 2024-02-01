Ventra app goes down on first day of Metra ticketing changes
CHICAGO - The Ventra app went down Thursday for Metra riders on the first day that ticketing changes were supposed to go into effect.
The transit agency tweeted out the news around 8 a.m.: "The Ventra app is currently down. Their technical support is working to resolve the issue. Conductors have been notified and are allowing passengers to ride until the issue is resolved."
A message in the Ventra app says "Server is currently unavailable. No connection to the server. Please try again later."
The changes to Metra include a revamped fare structure, ticket price increases, and the closure of all ticket windows.
Nearly 300,000 people ride Metra daily.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.