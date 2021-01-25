Expand / Collapse search
Verizon employee convicted of downloading sexual images from customer’s phone in Huntley

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Justin Devine | Kane County state's attorney's office

HUNTLEY, Ill. - A St. Charles man was convicted earlier this month of downloading sexual images from a customer’s cellphone while working at a Verizon store in northwest suburban Huntley.

Justine Devine, 26, was found guilty Jan. 15 of nonconsensual dissemination of a sex image, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Devine admitted to transferring five of the customer’s images from her cellphone to his own when she visited the Verizon store, 12320 Rt. 47, for assistance Sept. 18, 2018, prosecutors said.

Huntley police also found the images on his phone, prosecutors said.

Devine is free on $1,500 bond while he awaits sentencing, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court March 24, and faces a prison sentence between one and three years, or probation.