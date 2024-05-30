Verizon service appears to be restored for many after widespread outages

article

Thousands of Verizon customers reported interrupted service Thursday afternoon, according to Downdetector.com.

The number of reported issues has gone down as of Thursday evening, but Verizon did not yet say what caused the interruptions.

Verizon said it was "aware of an issue impacting service for some customers" and that their engineers are working to identify and solve the problem, according to a statement sent to FOX TV Stations.

Customers primarily in Midwestern and Western states were experiencing the issues, a company spokesperson said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



