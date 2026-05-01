Vernon Hills man charged in assault at Buffalo Grove hotel: police

The Brief A 28-year-old Vernon Hills man, Bat E. Baasanbat, was charged with felony aggravated battery and unlawful restraint after an alleged attack at a Buffalo Grove hotel. Police say the victim was choked until she lost consciousness and suffered facial bruising; she was treated at a hospital after the April 16 incident. Baasanbat was later identified, arrested with help from Palatine police, and is awaiting a scheduled court date.



A Vernon Hills man has been charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint after attacking a woman at a hotel, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Bat E. Baasanbat, 28, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of unlawful restraint after he was identified as the suspect in a case at the Extended Stay, located in the 1500 block of E. Busch Parkway in Buffalo Grove.

The backstory:

On April 16, police responded to the hotel and found a female victim with bruising on her face who said she was allegedly choked until she lost consciousness. The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for her injuries, police said.

Bat E. Baasanbat, 28, of Vernon Hills

After an investigation, Baasanbat was identified as the suspect and a felony arrest warrant was obtained and charges approved.

On Thursday, Palatine Police received a call identifying Baasanbat as the suspect. Buffalo Grove Police later arrested him and charges were approved.

What's next:

His next court date has not yet been scheduled.