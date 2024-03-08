Vernon Hills man busted for selling guns, cocaine: sheriff's office

A suburban man was charged with several felonies after police determined he was selling guns and drugs from his Vernon Hills home.

An investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group led to the arrest of 34-year-old Dentri Henning and the seizure of a semi-automatic pistol along with over 30 grams of cocaine. Henning was arrested Thursday at his residence in the 300 block of Farmingdale Circle.

Henning was charged with the following felonies:

Three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of unlawful sale of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

"Yet again, our Special Investigations Group has worked diligently to apprehend someone trafficking guns and drugs in our community," Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said. "I am proud of everything they do to keep guns out of the wrong hands and drugs out of our community."

Henning was placed in Lake County Jail pending his initial court hearing Friday.