Woman, 81, found dead in Chicago-area home after son barricades himself, police say

The Brief The body of an 81-year-old woman was found inside a Vernon Hills home on Friday. The woman's son had barricaded himself inside the home for multiple hours, police said. The woman had not been identified as of Friday, and no charges had been filed.



The decomposing body of an 81-year-old woman was found inside a north suburban home on Friday while her son barricaded himself in the home for hours.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 500 block of Saddlebrook Lane in Vernon Hills for a well-being check, according to the Vernon Hills Police Department.

Responding officers learned that someone had died inside the home. Police briefly spoke with a man inside the home, but he stopped communicating and barricaded himself inside, police said.

Police called in SWAT officers from the Illinois State Police and Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) to "contain the situation."

Officers eventually entered the home and found the decomposing body of the 81-year-old woman. Her 50-year-old son remained barricaded for several hours before being arrested by SWAT officers and then being turned over to Vernon Hills police.

The man appeared uninjured and was medically evaluated at an area hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of the woman’s death were under investigation.

The victim had not yet been identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

As of Friday, no criminal charges have been filed.