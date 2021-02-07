Very cold week ahead for Chicago and suburbs

It's going to be a long and cold week for people in Chicago and the suburbs, with daytime highs in the teens and twenties, and overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chills will sometimes be below zero.

After a relatively quiet early winter, Chicago has been hit with repeated snow storms before this current deep freeze.

Monday's high should be around 15 degrees, with a low of about 9 degrees. The windchill Monday morning will be between -8 degrees and 3 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl said Monday "won't be quite as brutal" as Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Duluth, Minnesota, shared a photo of a pair of frozen jeans to prove that people in the Upper Midwest are indeed freezing their pants off.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service said that another round of snow is coming on Monday afternoon and evening, with 1 to 2 inches expected. More snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Chicago's warming centers are open for people who need a place to get out of the cold: