Veterans Day 2021: Deals for veterans, active-duty and families

Businesses and organizations are coming together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services and discounts on Nov. 11.

Here are some restaurants and businesses participating this year on Veterans Day. Keep in mind, most businesses will require proof of military service to access these discounts.

People attend the Veterans Day Parade at 5th Avenue on Nov. 11, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Veterans Day Deals

RELATED: ‘I fight for them’: Maine veteran builds temporary housing for fellow vets who are homeless

FOX is also supporting veterans and U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS launched its campaign called "Make Camo Your Cause" to establish the camouflage print as the official symbol to honor its veterans.

"Camo was designed to conceal and protect our soldiers in combat. Today, in America we wear camouflage to stand out from the crowd and to demonstrate our patriotism and pride," the organization wrote. "With your support, #HONORUSVETS will give camo a new meaning, showing the community you believe our veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence."

The organization encourages employees and customers to wear camo clothing and share their message on Veterans Day.

RELATED: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign brings struggle of homeless veterans to light

How to get involved

FOX Corporation and its employees are working with U.S.VETS to support their "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness to the campaign and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

In order to bring visibility and awareness to the campaign, FOX is asking businesses to purchase apparel from U.S.VETS online shop and wear camo with U.S.VETS this Veterans Day and post on social media using #HONORUSVETS. U.S.VETS is also looking for volunteers in the fight against veteran homelessness.

"If you are compassionate, hardworking, or just looking for a way to give back to the community, volunteering at a U.S.VETS location would be a rewarding experience for you," U.S.VETS wrote.

RELATED: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’: U.S.VETS leaders say goal is to ‘put ourselves out of business’

The national nonprofit relies on corporate and community support to help reach its goal through partnerships including direct financial contributions, employee giving and matching gifts, campaigns, grants and employee volunteer engagement.

In addition, employers can "hire a vet" through the U.S.VETS Career Network, which connects professional and student veterans with lasting careers they love.

Donations to the organization can also be made on its website.

U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help U.S. veterans rebuild and thrive.

The organization has 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington D.C. and offers temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.