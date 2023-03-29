Veterans honored in Illinois for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Wednesday marked National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Across the country, Americans honored and thanked those who served and their families, including three organizations in our state.

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Legion Post 73 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart hosted a pinning ceremony in Taylorville Wednesday night.

Wednesday is also the 50th anniversary of U.S. ground forces withdrawing from South Vietnam officially ending the war.

