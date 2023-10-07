Veterans receive keys to new homes in Lake County
CHICAGO - Two local veterans now have keys to their new homes thanks to North Shore Gas and Community Action Partnership of Lake County.
The work is part of Home and Honor which provides stable housing for homeless and near-homeless veterans.
Community Action Partnership of Lake County have now renovated 11 homes for veterans since 2016.
Organizers said this is the first time in seven years one of the veterans and his family will have a permanent home.