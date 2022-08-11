Vic Mensa launches first Black-owned weed brand, available in Illinois

After two years of legal cannabis in Illinois, the first local Black-owned brand is hitting dispensary shelves.

Musician and activist Vic Mensa is co-owner of the brand of pre-rolled joints called 93 Boyz.

Mensa said his legal cannabis brand is an effort to undo some damage done during the war on drugs.

"We're donating a part of our proceeds to our community. The community most impacted by the war on drugs. The way we're launching it with a program called 'Books before Bars," said Mensa.

'Books before Bars' sends books to incarcerated people.