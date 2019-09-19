Victims lured on social media and robbed at gunpoint in Gresham

Chicago police are warning residents of a man who uses social media platforms to lure victims and rob them at gunpoint.

In each incident, the man used Let Go and Facebook Messenger to arrange a meeting with the victims at an apartment building to purchase items from them, Chicago police said. Once they arrived he flashed a handgun, demanded the items and ran back into building.

The armed robberies happened about 5:12 p.m. Sept. 9 and about 9:15 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.