Victims robbed at gunpoint in Englewood

Chicago police are warning residents of a recent string of armed robberies in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident victims are approached by up to five people wearing black facemasks, who threaten them with a gun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 3:30 p.m. July 14 and about 8 p.m. July 16 in the 6900 block of South Ada Street;

About 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 6700 block of South Peoria Street; and

About 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.