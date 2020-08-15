Victims robbed at gunpoint in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a recent string of armed robberies in Englewood on the South Side.
In each incident victims are approached by up to five people wearing black facemasks, who threaten them with a gun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The robberies happened:
- About 3:30 p.m. July 14 and about 8 p.m. July 16 in the 6900 block of South Ada Street;
- About 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 6700 block of South Peoria Street; and
- About 10 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.