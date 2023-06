article

Chicago police are searching for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing from Gage Park Wednesday night.

Victor Salcido was last seen in the 5200 block of South Whipple Street, according to police.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and white/gray hair.

Contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911 if located.