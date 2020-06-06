Video: Bear trapped inside SUV freed by deputies

This is a good reminder to keep your car clean, especially when you live in a bear’s natural habitat.

Deputies with the the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in Colfax, California had to free a bear that locked itself in an SUV and trashed the interior.

Video shows the bear squeeze itself out of the driver’s side window that deputies had already broken in order for the critter to escape safely.

Aftermath video showed the interior of the car that had been heavily damaged.

“A reminder about bears to our community: when they are hungry, they will seek any source of food they can find — in this case — it was someone’s car,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call earlier this week in Colfax, and found a bear locked inside a vehicle. Deputies had to break the window of the vehicle to get the bear out safely. As you can imagine, there was extensive damage to the interior of the vehicle. Please make sure there are no leftovers, food/candy wrappers, beverages, etc. inside your vehicle and remember to lock your car door, and your homes.”

Storyful contributed to this story.