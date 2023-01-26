Video captures moment city bus in Turkey crashes into lake, injuring 3

Video captured the horrifying moment a city bus in Turkey crashed into a lake on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Security footage shows the bus, carrying seven passengers plunging into a nearby reservoir after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Local authorities say no fatalities were reported as a result of the incident. Three passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions.

The bus driver can be seen in the video panicking just before the bus hits the water immediately flooding.

What remains unclear is how the driver lost control. The footage shows the bus making several loops before ultimately crashing into the lake.

Local firefighters were ultimately dispatched to the scene to assist with a rescue effort.