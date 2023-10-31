Illinois state trooper shot: Shocking video reveals violent confrontation in downstate Springfield

Illinois State Police released video on Tuesday that shows the horrific moment a state trooper was allegedly shot by a Chicago man last week in downstate Springfield.

On Oct. 24, at about 10:47 p.m., ISP Trooper Dakotah Champman-Green stopped Cristobal Santana in the 1600 block of Toronto Road.

During the stop, video shows Santana get out of the vehicle and exchange gunfire with Trooper Chapman-Green. Police say Santana fired at least 10 shots and that the officer was struck several times. Santana also allegedly beat Chapman-Green, causing facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed.

Santana fled the scene but was taken into custody a few hours later around 2 a.m. Further video shows Santana was struck by a police vehicle during his apprehension.

At the time of the shooting, police say Santana was a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Adrianna Lopez. She was shot Sunday night near her home in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue in Chicago.

Chapman-Green remains hospitalized, as does Santana.

"By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens and too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face. We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble, but dangerous work."

Santana has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, aggravated battery to a police officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

"I asked him if he still wanted to go through with this being that laws are changing and how the world is today. He looked at me and he said, ‘Mom. I still feel like I can make a difference,' and buddy, you are going to make a difference," said Chris Green, Chapman-Green's mother.

"I just want our boy to get better. He loves being a trooper and he will never stop being a trooper. He has one speed and that’s go," said Jimmy Green, Chapman-Green's father.

Santana is due in court on Nov. 9. The investigation is ongoing.