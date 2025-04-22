Video released of Chicago police fatally shooting man who pointed gun at them

Body-cam video was released Tuesday showing a deadly police shooting last month on Chicago's Far South Side.

The shooting happened on March 20 in the Pullman neighborhood.

Chicago police officer shoots armed man

The backstory:

Officers responded to a domestic-related call around 7:04 a.m. in the 900 block of East 100th Street.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and encountered an armed man inside a bedroom with a female victim.

Body-cam video showed the suspect holding the victim at gunpoint. The victim was able to break free and run away as a Chicago police officer is heard saying, "he's got a gun," before five shots were fired at the suspect.

Officers handcuffed the suspect and called paramedics to the scene. The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as 43-year-old Devon Smith, of Chicago.

The victim was also taken to a hospital for treatment as well as one officer for observation.

Police also recovered a gun from the scene.

**WARNING: The video below contains graphic content. Watch at your own discretion.**

Other videos, 911 calls and reports from the shooting have been posted on the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) website.