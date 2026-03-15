VIDEO: Cook County deputy revives man after I-90 crash

The Cook County Sheriff's Office released video showing a deputy saving a man who stopped breathing following a bad crash on I-90 last month.

What we know:

The Sheriff's Office says police Sergeant Kevin Johnson was driving along I-90 near 16th Street in February when he noticed a car had flipped over.

He then saw a man lying on the ground who was not breathing and didn't have a pulse. Johnson then started performing CPR.

After a second round of chest compressions, the man began breathing again and regained a pulse.

Johnson remained by the man's side until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff's office says they are grateful Johnson was in the right place at the right time.