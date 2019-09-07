VIDEO: CPD looking for man who shot woman

Chicago Police have released video of a man shooting a woman in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning.

The video shows the gunman walking up to the victim, 55, outside a building at 1230 W. 76th St. at 1:04 a.m.

The man is described as wearing a red or orange baseball hat, a white shirt and dark pants.

The man followed her to the door of a building and shot her in the hip.

She was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect walked away.