Video shows federal agent shoot Chicago pastor in head with pepper ball during Broadview ICE protest

The video above may contain graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Brief Video shows a federal agent firing pepper balls at protesters outside the Broadview ICE facility in September. According to Storyful, one pepper ball struck Chicago Pastor David Black, a Presbyterian minister, in the head. The ACLU says Black is part of a lawsuit alleging the government suppressed First Amendment rights.



CHICAGO — A video shows a federal agent firing pepper balls at protesters outside the ICE processing center in the Chicago suburb of Broadview last month, striking a Chicago pastor in the head.

What we know:

The footage, captured by Kelly Hayes via Storyful, shows protesters standing outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility shouting toward three agents stationed on the roof.

One of the agents begins firing pepper balls and one of them hits Pastor David Black of the First Presbyterian Church in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Black then falls to the ground as others come to his aid.

Hayes told Storyful she had been at the protest only minutes when she saw Black get hit. In a post on Bluesky, she said Black was OK.

Big picture view:

The incident comes amid heightened federal immigration enforcement in the Chicago area under President Donald Trump, which has led to daily and sometimes tense demonstrations outside the Broadview facility.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement on Monday that Black and others are seeking an emergency court order to halt what they describe as "illegal and brutal suppression" of their free speech rights.

Storyful said it reached out to Black for comment but had not heard back.