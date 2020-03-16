Video gambling ordered to shut down in Illinois Monday night

The Illinois Gaming Board has suspended all video gambling operations through the end of the month because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Video gaming will be suspended from 9 p.m. Monday through March 30, the Gaming Board said in a statement.

“The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others is of paramount importance,” the agency said. “The Board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees as warranted.”

Gambling regulators on Friday ordered all 10 casinos across the state to suspend operations for two weeks beginning Monday.