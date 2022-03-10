Video released of suspects wanted in fatal drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are trying to identify two people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting this January in the Gresham neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man was standing in the street around 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth Street when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

