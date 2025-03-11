Video shows brazen burglars shatter windows, steal cash in Northwest Side heist

The Brief Thieves shattered glass doors and windows at five restaurants in Chicago’s Northwest Side, stealing cash in a series of early-morning burglaries. Surveillance footage captured at least two suspects breaking into Teriyaki Madness, with one stealing the entire cash register. Police are investigating the crimes, but no arrests have been made.



Chicago police are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on the city's Northwest Side, where thieves shattered glass doors and windows at five restaurants before taking off with cash.

These crimes have now been connected to similar incidents in Morton Grove.

Caught on Camera

What we know:

A series of break-ins began early Tuesday morning, with police believing the suspects started their crime spree on Dempster Street in Morton Grove, ransacking seven businesses before heading to the Edens Collection Shopping Plaza near Foster and the Edens Expressway.

Around 4 a.m., the thieves targeted multiple businesses in the plaza, with store owners saying security is present during business hours but not overnight.

Teriyaki Madness was one of the affected businesses, and the entire crime was caught on surveillance video.

The footage shows a red SUV pulling up and two suspects stepping out. One throws a brick through the window, shattering the glass, and both enter the store. One of the suspects opens the cash register before taking the entire thing.

Store manager John Ferrara said police informed the owner early Tuesday morning. He reassured customers, urging them not to be deterred:

"Our customers should not be afraid to come, Teriyaki Madness is open, we’re in the daytime, nobody’s going to harm you. Don’t be afraid. This happened at 4:00 in the morning, and we have good security here during the day. Don’t be afraid, please come in, our teriyaki chicken and steak is delicious," said Ferrara.

In addition to Teriyaki Madness, four other restaurants in the plaza were burglarized: Jimmy John’s, Smashburger, Chipotle, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The businesses are located near Foster and the Edens Expressway.

Ferrara reported that the thieves made off with $2,000.

According to a timeline shared by police, the Dempster Street smash-and-grabs occurred between 3:40 and 3:50 a.m., while the burglaries at the Edens Collection Plaza happened about 10 minutes later.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.