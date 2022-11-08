Video shows brazen Chicago-area gas station theft that took less than 5 seconds

Police in southwest suburban Crestwood are warning drivers about a string of recent thefts from vehicles at local gas stations.

In the past two weeks, police said several thefts have taken place while victims are filling up their cars.

A video the department released Monday shows a stolen vehicle pull up next to the passenger side of a truck that is being filled up. The thief exits the SUV and opens the unlocked passenger door, reaching in and grabbing the victim's purse.

"The suspect enters the car, steals the items, and is gone in less than 5 seconds," Crestwood police said on Facebook. "This is a reminder to please turn off the ignition and lock your car when refueling. Pay attention to your surroundings and be vigilant."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The suspects have stolen cellphones, purses, and other valuable items without the victim realizing what happened.

Crestwood police said they continue to investigate theses thefts.

Crestwood is roughly 24 miles southwest of Chicago.