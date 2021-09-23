Video shows dramatic flooding at Indiana school

New jaw-dropping video out of Indiana during a storm last month shows the clear dangers of flooding.

The video was released by the Northeast Dubois County School.

Water can be seen quickly filling the schools hallways, basement and kitchen during the August storm. It even caused the basement doors to give way, sending a river of water and debris flooding the basement all the way to the top.

The school has since reopened, but its gym remains closed.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP