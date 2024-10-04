Video shows fatal officer-involved shooting of armed Aurora man following police chase

WARNING: The video released by police is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities have released bodycam and dashcam footage from an officer-involved shooting in Aurora that followed a home invasion call in Plano and a police chase last month.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office and Plano Police Department shared the footage on Friday to provide transparency and give the public a clearer picture of the events that led to the deaths of 70-year-old Russell Novak and his son, 36-year-old Nicholas Novak.

The incident began on the night of Sept. 27 when Plano police responded to reports of a home invasion on Pratt Court, where shots had been fired. When officers arrived, they located a car believed to be connected to the incident.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver fled, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit.

During the chase, officers learned Russell Novak had been found at the Plano residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died from his injuries.

The police chase ended in Aurora near Route 34 and Eola Road. According to authorities, Nicholas Novak exited the vehicle armed and pointed a firearm at officers, prompting them to open fire. He was struck and later died at Rush Copley Hospital.

The released video footage includes portions of 911 calls, body-worn camera clips, and squad car dash camera recordings, which show the tense moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

"We have requested the Illinois State Police conduct an independent investigation into this incident, and the findings will be provided to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office for a final review," the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

No officers were injured during the incident.