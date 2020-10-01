Video shows fatal police shooting of knife-wielding man at SW Side Park

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released videos Thursday capturing the moment a man who allegedly lunged at a CPD sergeant with a knife last month in Vittum Park was shot and killed by police.

Shaon Jermy Ochea Warner, 34, was fatally shot by officers Sept. 5 near 49th Street and Lavergne Avenue.

Officers responded to the area about 1:40 a.m. that day for reports of a stabbing and, when they arrived, saw a man “holding a long, large butcher knife,” Chicago police said in a statement at the time.

An officer used their stun gun, causing the man to drop to his knees before removing the prongs and lunging at the female sergeant with the knife, police said. Two officers then opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

Body-worn camera videos released Thursday show officers traveling in their squad cars in search of the stabbing suspect. They come upon Warner, who is standing in the park near a bush.

Officers get out of the car and tell Warner to put his hands up. Warner reaches down, picks up a bag and walks towards the officers while holding it in front of him, obscuring his right hand.

The female sergeant discharges her stun gun, causing Warner to fall to the ground. Then, he stands up while holding what appears to be a long knife in his right hand and runs towards the sergeant, grabbing her by her vest with his left hand.

Warner appears to thrust the knife towards the sergeant’s abdomen, and the officers fire multiple shots at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three officers were taken to a hospital for observation. The victim in the initial stabbing was also taken to a hospital, according to COPA.

COPA’s investigation into the officer’s actions, including use of deadly force, is in its early stages and will determine if the actions of the officers are in accordance with Department policy and training.

COPA, which investigates shootings involving Chicago police officers, often releases video relevant to an investigation 60 days after the incident. However, footage of the Warner shooting was released just 26 days after it took place.