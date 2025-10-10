Video shows ICE agents pulling women from SUV in West Loop

The Brief ICE agents surrounded a small blue SUV in a West Loop school pickup line Wednesday, pulling two women from the vehicle as parents and children looked on. One woman said they were followed by ICE agents from Cicero to the West Loop, a distance of about seven miles; the incident occurred around 2:51 p.m. A teacher named Eryn recorded the encounter after hearing screams and said she was concerned for the women’s safety, noting one agent told her to step back.



A chaotic scene unfolded in Chicago’s West Loop on Wednesday when video captured U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulling two women from a small blue SUV.

What we know:

Agents surrounded the vehicle in a school pickup line. Though the women were not there to collect any children, the incident happened as parents and students watched nearby.

In the video, one of the women says they were followed by ICE agents from Cicero to the West Loop — a distance of just over seven miles. The incident occurred around 2:51 p.m.

The video was recorded by a teacher named Eryn, who began filming after hearing screams.

She said she saw a woman named Jocelyn shouting that the agents did not have a warrant. Eryn said she was alarmed for the woman’s safety and well-being.

Later that day, Eryn said she heard from Jocelyn’s friends and family that both women were released, raising questions on whether any wrongdoing actually occurred.

"I was scared for Jocelyn's life… I didn't know what was about to happen. Even just talking about it right now. It just makes you feel very uncomfortable. That's not something that we want to see, it's not something that's fair, it's not something that's okay. I needed to cry because that was very scary. The last thing I saw was just them pushing them into their car. I didn't know where she was headed," Eryn said.

Eryn said one of the agents told her to step back. She believes others, possibly children, were inside the SUV at the time.