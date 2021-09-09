Video shows Lake County man bolt from police custody, still on the run

A Lake County man is on the run Thursday after he escaped just before his electronic monitoring was going to be removed.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office released dramatic video of 26-year-old Deontae Wade bolting out of county jail in Waukegan on Wednesday morning.

Wade was set to be released after serving time on home monitoring, but the sheriff's department says he was also wanted on a separate attempted murder warrant stemming from a shooting that took place on Aug. 29 in McHenry.

When Wade returned to the Lake County Sheriff's Community Based Correctional Center, officers attempted to take Wade into custody on the charge but he fled. He is now wanted on a warrant for escape, according to the sheriff's office.

Deontae Wade, 26

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Wade and believe he was able to call a friend or family for a ride out of the area.

"We coordinated a large response that came in in an attempt to locate and apprehend Wade. Those individuals worked through the night. Unfortunately, were unable to locate him last night," said Lt. Chris Covelli, of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"They continue their investigation today. Their apprehension efforts as well are underway. We're coordinating with our regional law enforcement partners. We're coordinating with our federal partners in working diligently to get Wade back into custody."

While he was not in possession of a weapon at the time of his escape, Covelli said Wade may now be armed. He advises the public not to approach him.

Anyone who has information on Wade's whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-377-4000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or LakeCountyCrimeStoppers.com.