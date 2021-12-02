Video shows man being shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 28-year-old man was shot Wednesday in Chicago and the crime was captured on video.

Around 9:30 a.m., police say the victim was walking in the 3600 block of W. Montrose Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood when a black SUV pulled up and fired shots in his direction.

The man was struck multiple times in the body and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect's vehicle then fled westbound on Montrose, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area 5 Detectives investigate.