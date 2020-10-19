Video shows man wanted in South Shore murder: police

Police on Monday released surveillance video of someone wanted for fatally shooting a 23-year-old man last year in the South Shore neighborhood.

He allegedly shot and killed Joesph Wright on Dec. 30, 2019, in the 2100 block of East 69th Street, according to Chicago police

The video shows two people exit a white car and run down a street while one of them, masked and holding a gun, runs past a security camera.

Wright was shot multiple times to his body about 11:30 a.m. and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police say this man is wanted for a murder from Dec. 30, 2019, in the 2100 block of East 69th Street. | Chicago police

Another man, 45, was struck in the shoulder and was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Police asked anyone with tips to call Detective Castenada at 312-747-8380.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP