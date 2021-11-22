Video shows off-duty Chicago cop shooting home intruder in Albany Park

WARNING: Some may find the video in this story disturbing and graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHICAGO — Chicago’s police oversight agency released a video showing an off-duty officer shoot a man trying to break into his home in Albany Park.

Videos released Monday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability show a man entering the apartment building about 12:30 a.m. March 31 in the 3100 block of West Belle Plaine and linger in the vestibule before approaching the officer’s front door.

The man, later identified by police as Jose Mendoza, 32, allegedly began fiddling with the front door knob. After hearing the noise, the officer cracked the door open, peeked outside and saw Mendoza allegedly crouched nearby.

He told Mendoza to leave, but he refused and tried to enter the home, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said at a later court hearing for Mendoza. That’s when the officer fired his gun once, striking Mendoza through his cheek.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized, Chicago police said.

Mendoza — who had multiple arrest warrants and a pending DUI case in Rolling Meadows — faces charges of burglary, home invasion and trespassing.

COPA said its investigation into the officer’s actions are ongoing.