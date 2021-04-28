Video shows Shedd penguins stealing from each other during nesting season

article

Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium have begun their annual nesting season, which involves building nests, attracting mates and pairing up.

According to the Shedd, nesting occasionally results in eggs being laid and hatching. A penguin pair will take turns sitting on the nests to keep the eggs and chicks warm.

It is expected that eggs may start to be seen throughout April and May.

Photo Credit: Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Changes in the daily light cycle and the addition of materials such as lavender sprigs and rocks to the penguin habitat is what lets the birds know it is nesting season, the Shedd Aquarium said.

Photo Credit: Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

Once nests are constructed, penguins will steal from other nests to beef up their own. It is a natural foraging behavior documented in the wild, according to the Shedd Aquarium.

The Shedd is open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday through Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.