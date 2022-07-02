Expand / Collapse search

Video shows suspect fatally shoot man at CTA Red Line Station on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
Chicago police released video of the suspect who fatally shot a man at a CTA Red Line station.

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a 46-year-old man at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side last month.

The shooting occurred in the first block of West 79th Street.

At about 3:19 p.m. on June 15, the suspect approached the 46-year-old man near the entrance door of the CTA Red Line, produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest, and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The offender is described as possibly an African-American male, wearing a green-hooded sweater with a white t-shirt underneath. He was also wearing dark-colored pants and white shoes.

He is also possibly the driver or passenger of a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.