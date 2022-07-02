Video shows suspect fatally shoot man at CTA Red Line Station on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police released video of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a 46-year-old man at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side last month.

The shooting occurred in the first block of West 79th Street.

At about 3:19 p.m. on June 15, the suspect approached the 46-year-old man near the entrance door of the CTA Red Line, produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest, and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The offender is described as possibly an African-American male, wearing a green-hooded sweater with a white t-shirt underneath. He was also wearing dark-colored pants and white shoes.

He is also possibly the driver or passenger of a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.