Video shows suspect shooting at Chicago cop on West Side

Chicago police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted for shooting at an officer in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man seen on Ring video opening fire committed aggravated battery of a Chicago police officer on July 5, according to police.

The incident occurred at 1:29 a.m. in the 100 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.