Video shows suspect shooting at Chicago cop on West Side

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery of Chicago cop

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated battery of a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted for shooting at an officer in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man seen on Ring video opening fire committed aggravated battery of a Chicago police officer on July 5, according to police. 

The incident occurred at 1:29 a.m. in the 100 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1  or Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.