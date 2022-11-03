Expand / Collapse search

Video shows suspects wanted for stealing $6,500 worth of merchandise at Orland Park Apple store: police

Orland Park
Orland Park police said they are looking for suspects who were involved in a retail theft.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park police are searching for five suspects who were involved in a theft at a local Apple store recently.

Police said some of the individuals kept watch, while the others grabbed merchandise and hid the items in their coats.

A total of five iPhines and two Apple watches were taken — which totaled about $6,500.

The same suspects are believed to have committed a similar theft at the Apple store in Oak Brook. 