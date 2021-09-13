Video shows SUV striking motorcycle in Kane County and then fleeing the scene
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the suburbs.
On Monday around 4 p.m., a motorcyclist was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Illinois Rt. 25 and Gilbert St. in unincorporated St. Charles Township.
The 2020 Harley Davidson 3 wheel motorcycle was stopped at a red light when the SUV approached from behind while speeding and struck the motorcyclist. The SUV then fled north on Rt. 25, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old resident of St. Charles, was transported to a hospital in Elgin with potential life threatening injuries, according to police.
The vehicle that fled is a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee with front driver’s side damage.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Minuth at 630-208-2034.