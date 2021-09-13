Video shows SUV striking motorcycle in Kane County and then fleeing the scene

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the suburbs.

On Monday around 4 p.m., a motorcyclist was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Illinois Rt. 25 and Gilbert St. in unincorporated St. Charles Township.

The 2020 Harley Davidson 3 wheel motorcycle was stopped at a red light when the SUV approached from behind while speeding and struck the motorcyclist. The SUV then fled north on Rt. 25, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old resident of St. Charles, was transported to a hospital in Elgin with potential life threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle that fled is a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee with front driver’s side damage.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Minuth at 630-208-2034.