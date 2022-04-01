Video shows teen being run over by Chicago police SUV, attorney asking for $2.1M settlement from city

Newly released video shows a teen getting run over by a Chicago police SUV.

The incident happened in 2020.

Now, her attorney is asking for a 2.1 million settlement from the city.

Astarte Washington, who was 15 years old at the time, can be seen in the video wearing red.

Her attorney says Washington and her brother were walking home from their grandmother's house amid the unrest in May 2020 following George Floyd's murder.

The pair encountered a group of protesters on their walk home near 111th and South Michigan Avenue.

The teen’s lawyer says police ordered the group to stop and get on the ground.

Washington is seen in the video doing just that — when a Chicago police SUV begins rolling backwards with no one in the driver's seat.

Her attorney says as she continues to recover physically, she also suffered immense emotional trauma.

"She testified that she saw the vehicle coming at her, but she was more afraid to get up and move out of the way and get shot than let the vehicle roll over her body," said Washington's attorney, Robert Fakhouri.

In a recent deposition, the officer recalled moving the gear toward the park position before getting out.

A spokeswoman with the city's legal team says the city cannot comment on pending litigation.