Video shows woman drive into Lynwood officer during arrest of package thief: police

A 26-year-old woman allegedly drove into a Lynwood police officer while trying to escape arrest in the south suburb.

Body camera video shared by police allegedly shows Megan Rozak in the driver’s seat Dec. 4 as she’s confronted by two officers who moments earlier arrested a package thief, Lynwood police said in a statement.

After placing Stefan Wisnewski in cuffs for allegedly stealing a package from a porch at 12:30 p.m., the officer walked over to Rozak and told her to unlock the car door, police said.

She allegedly refused and sped forward into a second officer.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: The body cam footage provided by the Lynwood Police Department is graphic. Profanity can also be heard throughout the video.

The officer standing in front of the car dove away but was hit in the head, police said. He was hospitalized for multiple injuries and later released.

Another officer found Rozak driving and pursued her to Torrence Avenue near I-80, where she was arrested, police said.

Rozak, of unincorporated Cook County near Ford Heights, was charged with attempted first-degree murder of an officer and aggravated battery, police said. She was ordered held on $250,000 bail, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Wisnewski, 38, of Monee, was charged with theft and fraud.

Stefan Wisnewski | Lynwood police

Police said the pair were wanted in several package thefts in neighboring communities.