Video shows woman hit by CPD car in South Shore

A Cook County judge ordered the release of body camera video that shows a Black woman being hit by a Chicago police vehicle in South Shore in November 2019.

Martina Standley allegedly suffered a brain injury from the incident and later sued CPD, claiming the officer recklessly turned his police car into a weapon in the incident.

Standley, 32, had "attempted to communicate" with officers inside a police SUV when the officer behind the wheel accelerated from a parked position and turned into her, causing Standley’s head to strike the ground, the lawsuit stated.

The encounter happened about 6 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, in the 2000 block of East 71st Street.

(thebraandi/Twitter)

The newly released video allegedly shows Standley unconscious in a pool of blood surrounding her head, according to a statement that was shared along with the video.

"The release comes on the cusp of the outcry following the botched raid of Anjanette Young’s home that has brought national scrutiny upon the mayor’s office for police misconduct and lack of transparency by the mayor’s office; accusing it of a cover up for withholding the video of the wrongful raid from Young and the public," the release states.

The court ordered release was a result of a Freedom of Information Act request filed by community organizer William Calloway, according to the release.