Vigils and protests against ICE held across Chicago and Chicagoland

The Brief Protests and gatherings against ICE continued in Chicago and the suburbs following the death of Minnesota mother Renee Good, with Indivisible Chicago organizing an "ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action" across multiple locations. Speakers, including community leaders, clergy, and elected officials, emphasized solidarity with immigrants, collective action, and community responsibility, with vigils, prayers, candle lighting, and the reading of names of those who died in ICE custody. Attendees said the events provided a way to channel grief and anger into action, highlighting the importance of showing up, building community, and taking even small steps to speak out against injustice.



As the conversation around the death of Minnesota mom Renee Good continues, so do the protests and gatherings to speak out against ICE.

In Chicago and Chicagoland, Indivisible Chicago is coordinating a "ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action" on Saturday and Sunday.

What we know:

In Oz Park in Lincoln Park, near North Avenue Beach and on Hollywood and Sheridan in Edgewater, among others.

One speaker said, "These are people, whether they are citizens or not. We are for them. This is what community means."

Paul Kendrick, of Indivisible Chicago said at the microphone, "We can't be complacent, and we together can build that community, for Renee, for good."

Congressman Mike Quigley said he is "never more proud to be your neighbor."

A prayer from Reverend Charlotte Johnson of Church of Our Savior : "We pray for peace in their world and for each in our hearts. In your mercy look with compassion upon our immigrant neighbors and all who face injustice and violence…", before people lit candles and turn on their phone lights in Renee Good’s memory and of the memories of others who have died, they say, in ICE custody.

The crowd reciting the names before chanting and singing songs to end the gathering.

Betsy Rubiner showed up because she said she didn’t want to sit at home and stew about it or cry, "ICE and their behavior is not who we are, and these people are the people that I think America is. So, yeah, it feels good to be among like-minded people who are willing to call out evil and call out injustice."

Matt Cohen, says this was not his first gathering. "I’ve been coming out. I feel even more strongly about it now than I did. I've marched in a number of marches. I'm writing. I’m talking to friends. I’m doing everything I can think of to do. Everybody needs to contribute. So this was a step - small step, but every step counts."

Jessica Thebus says," It's hard to know how to be powerful and one of the only ways that it seems like I feel is to be a collective community and share thoughts. I love seeing everybody's homemade signs and the kind of handmade small imperfect actions seems to be the only and perhaps most powerful thing we can do right now."